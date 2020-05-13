Wednesday, May 13th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Police seal off entry points to Hilltown multis as they deal with ongoing incident

by James Simpson
May 13, 2020, 5:38 pm Updated: May 13, 2020, 5:38 pm
Police have sealed off the area.
Police have sealed off entry points at the Hilltown multis this afternoon as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Officers are currently stationed at Hilltown Terrace and McDonald Street after the incident, which is believed to have taken place shortly before 5pm

Residents returning home this afternoon were told by police they could not access their properties.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.