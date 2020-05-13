Police seal off entry points to Hilltown multis as they deal with ongoing incident

Police have sealed off entry points at the Hilltown multis this afternoon as they deal with an ongoing incident.
Officers are currently stationed at Hilltown Terrace and McDonald Street after the incident, which is believed to have taken place shortly before 5pm
Residents returning home this afternoon were told by police they could not access their properties.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
