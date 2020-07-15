Police seal off Baxter Park after male taken to hospital

James Police Scotland sealed off a section of a Dundee park this afternoon after a man was taken to hospital.
Both sections of the children play park were closed off for a number of hours whilst a forensic officer examined the scene.
One man said police were guarding two entry points into the kids play area just before 6pm shortly the cordon was removed.
A spokesman for Police Scotland advised it was a “medical matter”.
The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.
