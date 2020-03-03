Video: Police seal off area of Dundee park after body discovered

A body has been recovered from a burn in a city park.

Police have sealed off an area of Finlathen Park in Fintry, after the person was discovered in the Dighty Burn.

Five officers are currently standing guard at various locations around the park.

One local said officers had been in the park from around 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 9.15am this morning a body was recovered from the Dighty Burn.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It is not known whether the body is male or female.