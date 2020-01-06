Man, 26, dies and another seriously injured after crash in Dundee’s Camperdown Park

A 26-year-old man has died and a 31-year-old has been seriously injured following a crash in Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

It is understood a car veered off the Coupar Angus Road before colliding with a tree at Templeton Woods at around 10.55pm yesterday evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At about 10.55pm last night police were called to a road crash in Camperdown Park, Dundee in which two men – a 26-year-old male passenger of the black Ford car and a 31-year-old driver – had been seriously injured.

“Emergency services were in attendance, however, the 26-year-old man died at the scene.

“The 31-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains.

“Inquiries are continuing and a report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

She added: “As is standard procedure, the matter is referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We got a call from Police Scotland at 11.11pm regarding a one vehicle RTC and we mobilised two appliances from Macalpine Road.

“The police were also in attendance and the ambulance service were aware of the RTC.

“Cutting equipment and spreading tools were used.”