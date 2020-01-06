Police seal off area of Camperdown Park following reports of one vehicle smash

Police have sealed off an area of Camperdown Golf Course after a one vehicle crash last night.

It is understood a car veered off the Coupar Angus Road before colliding with a tree at Templeton Woods.

A police presence remained at the scene this morning with an area of the north entrance of Camperdown Park sealed off as a result of the crash which took place shortly after 11pm.

Other emergency services – including two appliances from the Macalpine Fire Station – were scrambled to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were asked to attend at the request of Police Scotland.

Officers used cutting equipment and spreading tools at the scene.

One pedestrian said this morning workers at the golf course were told to find an “alternative route” to the starters box.

The man added: “Two staff were baffled by the incident, one told me they got a call last night to say something had happened but no more – it was not even on Facebook.

“There were two police vehicles at the scene, one of the cars was stationed near the Camperdown House. I saw one officer walking about in the trees with police tape.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We got a call from Police Scotland at 11.11pm regarding a one vehicle RTC and we mobilised two appliances from Macalpine Road.

“The police were also in attendance and the ambulance service were aware of the RTC.

“Cutting equipment and spreading tools were used.”

Police Scotland media office has been approached for comment in connection with last night’s crash whilst officers at the scene said they couldn’t comment.