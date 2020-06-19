Police seal off area near Iceland in Barnhill after reports of ‘stabbing’

Police have sealed off an area in Barnhill after reports of a “stabbing” outside the Iceland supermarket.

Officers remain on the scene, with a police cordon around an area outside the Iceland store.

“I don’t really know what’s going on, my wife sent me up because she saw on Facebook that there had been a stabbing and our kids were in the shop,” one man said outside the shop.

Another man said: “I heard from a guy working nearby that two boys were scrapping out the front, then one boy pulled out a Stanley knife and stabbed the other. It must have been about 40 minutes ago.”

Police Scotland, Iceland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow.