Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police seal off Fife train station as man ‘seriously injured’

By Alasdair Clark
September 17, 2021, 7:10 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 7:15 pm
A large police presence was reported by locals. Picture: Sarah Myles
Police have taped off part of Inverkeithing train station after a man was ‘seriously injured’ in the Fife town and taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Pictures from the scene show officers near the platform after locals reported a large emergency service presence.

Police Scotland said officers responded to a report of man having been seriously injured on the high street in Inverkeithing.

A second man has been arrested, with police inquiries said to be ongoing.

A force spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021, officers were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured on High Street, Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow