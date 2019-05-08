Police Scotland on the hunt for special constables to serve Tayside

Police Scotland’s Tayside Division is on the hunt for special constables to join their regular officers.

Tayside Division’s special constables help serve a population of approximately 416,492 people in an area covering 2,903 square miles, including the City of Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross council areas.

The special constabulary is a part-time, volunteer body consisting of officers with similar powers to that of police officers.

A spokesman said: “Our team of dedicated volunteers came out on duty in all weathers between April 1 2018 and April 1 2019, carrying out an incredible 13,078 hours between them, helping keep people safe in the communities they live and work in.

“Tayside is a busy area of Scotland and part of their duties in the past year have included volunteering at 56 events and parades, including 19 Specials taking duty for Remembrance Sunday.

“They’ve policed nearly 50 football matches and carried out numerous other duties assisting regular colleagues in response, community and road policing.

“Special Constables are an essential part of our team and we’re proud to say two of our officers shared the accolade of Police Scotland Special Constable of the Year for 2018.

“We are keen to add to our team of committed individuals, the duties are varied and no two shifts are the same.”

Anyone interested in the position should visit: scotland.police.uk/recruitment

or email: taysidespecialconstablescoordinator@scotland.pnn.police.uk