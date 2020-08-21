Police Scotland launch probe following the death of a man at an address near Dundee city centre

Police launched an investigation after the body of a man in his 20s was found at a flat in Dundee on Tuesday.

Residents noticed officers in and around Queen Street and Cowgate on Tuesday afternoon, but were unaware of the grim discovery.

Police Scotland confirmed a 27-year-old man had died suddenly but said the sudden death was not believed to be suspicious.

Residents, who had lived in the area for more a decade, said police had spent several hours on the day the man was found.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw the police taking a statement from a woman outside the block. There was one police van and a police car at the scene.

“We had absolutely no idea what had happened, I generally keep myself to myself in here but the police were certainly at our property for a couple of hours.

“There were no door-to-door inquiries on my landing as far as I’m aware.”

The properties, which are close to the Wellgate Shopping Centre, are managed by Hillcrest Housing.

One man said there appeared to be a police officer taking a statement on the first landing.

He added: “Generally this is a good block so it did take me by surprise to see the police presence here on Tuesday.

“There was an officer on the first landing and he appeared to be scribbling something in his notepad.

“I did wonder what was going on but I hadn’t heard any discussion about someone dying and likewise no police had come to my door directly.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to a property on Cowgate in Dundee around 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 18, following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.”

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Hillcrest Housing were also approached for comment.