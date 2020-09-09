Man duped into buying fake phone warned ‘his Audi will be scratched’ if he takes matter further

A man who has been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket in a reported phone scam was threatened after he demanded his money back.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the incident where a Dundee man paid a conman £550 in return for what he believed to be a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20, the manufacturer’s latest model.

After the buyer became suspicious of the handset he had it checked out by a local phone shop who told him it was a counterfeit phone made in China.

The 35-year-old buyer has been left “disgusted” after agreeing to buy the handset via Facebook Marketplace on August 22.

However after he asked the seller for his money back he was warned to not contact him again or he would face consequences.

The Tele has seen a message from the culprit in which he states: “If you don’t want life to get worse for you stop messaging me, that’s a nice shiny red Audi, would be a shame if scratched.”

The seller – described as being in his 30s – was driving a black SUV style vehicle, with a foreign plate.

He presented the buyer with a sealed box containing a phone before “running” back to his vehicle.

He added: “The packaging was sealed and it looked the genuine article. There were a few questions I asked him and he said he would need to go back to his car to ask his wife something about the phone.

“He started running back towards the vehicle and drove off. I looked inside the box and the phone was inside and I was thinking what’s going on here.

“It all looked genuine, instructions, branded charger and when you turned the phone on it had all the correct details on the screen.

“Given the way the sale had unfolded I was suspicious and took the phone to a phone shop to get them to check over it.”

He added: “I contacted the seller to advise him I was unhappy and I was met with threats and told to stop contacting him.

“I’ve contacted the police about the incident and I’ve since found out other people in local area have fallen victim to this scam when they’ve contacted me on social media.

“It’s obviously a lot of money to lose out on for a phone which isn’t the genuine article, the phone is now the possession of the police. I just hope no one else is duped in the local area.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We can confirm that on Monday, 24 August, 2020, a report was made to police about a possible fraud in regard to the purchase of a mobile phone via social media. Inquiries are continuing.”