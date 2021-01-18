Police Scotland, including armed officers, spotted at Dundee petrol station after vehicle crashed into pump

Police were called to a petrol station after a car crashed into a pump in the early hours of Saturday.

The force was called to the Shell Garage, on Forfar Road, after the incident and several vehicles were pictured at the scene.

© Supplied

Red and white tape remained in place at an HGV petrol pump yesterday.

One motorist, who had been passing the scene, said it appeared armed police had responded to the incident.

He added: “I couldn’t be 100% certain on the time but it was around the 1.30am mark when I drove past the scene.

“There was armed police in among the officers in attendance, I was kind of stunned by what was going on.

“It looked like two of the police vehicles had blocked this person in before he was placed into the back of the van.

“When I came in to get petrol the next day I saw one of the pump where the officers were situated had red and white tape around it.

“That’s the pumps that are used for the HGV vehicles. Given the time of night it was hard to see what sort of vehicle the person had been in but it certainly didn’t look like an HGV.”

© Supplied by James Simpson

A spokesman for Police Scotland advised armed police had been out on “routine patrols” when the incident had taken place.

He added: “At around 12.50am on Saturday, 16 January, 2021, police received a report of a car having struck a pump at a petrol station on Forfar Road in Dundee.

“A man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and was released pending further enquiries.”

Shell was approached for comment.