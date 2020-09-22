Dundee police left stolen car in garage for a week, with blunder costing them £350

Police have been forced to foot the bill after failing to tell a victim to collect his stolen car from impoundment.

The blunder meant Andy Lindsay’s car sat in Ninewells Garage for a week after forensics had examined it, all the while clocking up a £350 tab.

Andy, whose grey Ford Focus was stolen following a break-in at his Langland’s Street address on September 6, feared he would have to fork out the cash.

The stolen vehicle was retrieved in Kingsway East near properties in Mid-Craigie after Andy’s family helped track down the motor.

He added: “There had been several sighting of the car before it was found on September 8.

“A family member had spotted the car just at the section down from the Cutty Sark pub, they boxed the car in with their vehicle to ensure it couldn’t be moved.

“They phoned me to tell me they found it and I rushed up there. I got hands on the guy who I suspect has taken it and got my phone back but he got away before police arrived.

“I hoped the police could carry out the necessary checks at the scene but they explained the car needed to be uplifted.

“I was concerned by this because at the time I was on furlough and I knew the uplift and storage could be costly.”

According to Andy, forensics were carried out on the vehicle the following day but the car remained situated in the garage for over a week.

The heavy-plant operator said he was told he would be the one footing the bill before contesting the decision with Police Scotland.

He said: “When I contacted the garage they said it was going to cost me £340, as it had accrued fees for remaining in storage.

“I was informed forensics had been carried out on September 9 when I spoke to the garage on September 16.

“No one contacted me from Police Scotland to advise they were finished with the car and I was free to collect it.”

Andy contacted the police for an explanation.

“During the phone conversations I was getting mucked about, they couldn’t give me an answer,” he said.

“I was sitting there thinking it feels like I’m the criminal in all of this.

“I eventually got the car back on September 18, and the police ended up paying the fees at the garage.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers have spoken with the complainer and the matter has been resolved.”