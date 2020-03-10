Police Scotland are continuing to probe the death of a woman found in Fintry Park

Police have confirmed the death of a woman, whose body was discovered in a city park last week, is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a section of the Dighty Burn, near the 11-a-side football pitch in Finlathen Park, shortly after 9am last Tuesday.

Since then floral tributes have been laid on the banks of the burn in memory of the woman whose name has not yet been made public.

Police confirmed the investigation was still ongoing but said the death is not being treated as “suspicious”.

One parkgoer, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’d seen the police tent in the water last week. We had no idea what happened until we read that a woman’s body had been found – it’s a tragedy.

“We’d seen the floral tributes being placed the day after the news broke and we realised this woman was a mum.

“Many people have been asking how this could have happened. Did she try and take a short-cut across the water and had fallen?

“As the days have passed I think concerns have been raised as to how this woman had come to be there.”

A police cordon remained in place throughout the day whilst officers remained at vantage points around the cordon.

Two cyclists within the park said they were still “shocked” at last week’s news.

One added: “We’ve come past today and saw the floral tributes. When we heard the news that a woman was discovered we were both shocked.

“After the initial reports we hadn’t heard anything else on the matter. Given the circumstances of what happened you could understand why people were concerned.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “The death is still being treated as unexplained whilst the incident is still under investigation. It is not being treated as suspicious.”