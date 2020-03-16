Police Scotland and Stagecoach to collaborate in order to combat wave of antisocial behaviour

Police Scotland and Stagecoach plan to work closely together to combat a wave of antisocial behaviour which has recently struck the bus company.

Dundee buses have been targeted by vandals multiple times in the past few weeks, with stones and rocks being thrown through windows.

Buses in Broughty Ferry and on Forfar Road have both been attacked by thugs hurling rocks.

A police spokesman said: “Actions such as these can have fatal consequences and could find those responsible facing extremely serious criminal charges.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Unfortunately, our buses were subject to three instances of vandalism last month while operating through Broughty Ferry on route 73, causing broken windows.

“We are working closely with the police to reduce and help deter this type of antisocial behaviour.”