Police say package found at Dundee Tesco call centre is not suspicious

Police in Dundee have said that a package found at the Tesco call centre is “non-suspicious”.

Staff were evacuated from the premises on Baird Avenue after concerns were raised following the discovery of the package shortly after 10am.

Police Scotland confirmed the building had been evacuated, with Baird Avenue reopening shortly after 1pm.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday, 21 December of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the contents of the package were found to be non-suspicious. The cordon has since been removed.”

