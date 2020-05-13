Police say ‘no suspicious circumstances’ after tragic death of boy, 8, in Dundee

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-year-old boy in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a property on Dens Road last Wednesday and police later confirmed the boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched to determine the circumstances leading to the boy’s death.

Police have now confirmed they have concluded their inquiries and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and police involvement is complete. A report has gone to the procurator fiscal.”

There was a large police presence near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace and Dens Road on the early hours of Wednesday, with three ambulances at the scene.