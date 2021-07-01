Police say missing Dundee man David Montgomery may be in Peebles

Missing Dundee man David Montgomery may now be in the Scottish Borders, police have said.

It comes after the 27-year-old was spotted on CCTV at a Tesco in North Berwick on Monday.

The hospitality worker has been missing since Sunday, after leaving Bruach Bar and Restaurant in Broughty Ferry, where he works.

Inquiries point towards Peebles

In their latest appeal, police have said their inquiries led them to believe the missing man may be in Peebles.

David was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jumper with white writing across the chest, a dark coloured baseball cap, black face mask and was carrying a black rucksack.

He is described as being white, 6ft 3, with a slim to medium build, short black hair and a beard.

‘Growing concerns’ for missing man

In their latest statement, Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from an address in Dundee.

“There are growing concerns for the 27-year-old, who was last seen in the North Berwick, East Lothian area at 8.10am on Tuesday June 29 2021.

“However, through subsequent enquiries it is now believed that this male is in the Peebles area of the Scottish Borders.

“Anyone who may have seen David Montgomery, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3160 of June 28, 2021.”