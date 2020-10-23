Police say ‘inquiries are ongoing’ following death of woman, 32, at property in Dundee

A 32-year-old woman has been found dead at a flat in Menzieshill.

Emergency service crews arrived on the scene on Wednesday evening after residents heard “shouts for help” at around 9pm from an address on Spey Drive.

Residents around the area saw officers, as well as an ambulance at the scene.

One neighbour said: “My partner heard shouts for help on Wednesday night and the ambulance seemed to arrive shortly after we heard that.

“The police seemed to follow quite quickly at around the 9pm mark. There were no door-to-door inquiries as far as we were aware but we also saw CID at the scene.

“There were three police vehicles on Spey Drive at one point, then the coroner vehicle arrived around midnight.

“We knew the woman that passed away to say ‘hello’ to in the close and she always seemed lovely, I’m shocked and saddened to hear of her passing.

“The police were still in the close yesterday in connection with the investigation, one of the officers was on the landing where the woman was staying.”

Another resident said he had become concerned after seeing the officers standing in the block but had been unaware of the incident itself on Wednesday evening.

He said: “I generally keep myself to myself but I found out on Thursday afternoon what had happened.

“I’m shocked by the news, the police were sitting on the first landing at one of the doors and when you see that you are concerned.

“My condolences go out to the woman’s family.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Around 9.15 pm on Wednesday October 21 police were called after the body of a 32-year-old woman was found within a flat in Spey Drive, Dundee.

“At this time there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, however, inquiries are ongoing.”