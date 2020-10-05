Police say human remains found on Fife industrial estate don’t belong to any local long-term missing people

The human remains found on an industrial estate in Fife last month are not those of any local long-term missing people, police have confirmed.

Human remains were found at Glenrothes’ Whitehill Industrial Estate on Sunday September 27.

Police have now confirmed that the remains do not belong to any local long-term missing people and have updated their families. They said that a “complex and highly intricate” investigation is still taking place.

Previously, the families of two missing Glenrothes men, Allan Bryant and Kenneth Jones, were contacted by officers after the remains were discovered.

Allan Bryant was 23 when he vanished in the early hours of November 3 2013, sparking one of the largest missing person hunts Fife has ever seen. He was last seen on CCTV footage as he left the nightclub.

Kenneth Jones vanished from the town without a trace in November 1998, at the age of 18.

Detectives, supported by specialist scientific teams, are continuing to work to identify the person, who was male, and establish the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “The families of long-term missing people in the local area have been informed that the remains are not those of their loved-ones and officers continue to support them at this difficult time.

“This is a complex and highly intricate investigation and we’re working to find out who this is and how they came to be there.

“The death remains unexplained but if anyone has any information that may help our inquiries then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2692 of Sunday, 27 September, 2020.”