Police say alleged assault in Montrose leaves man with ‘significant facial injury’

Police Scotland are appealing for information about an alleged assault which happened near to the Clydesdale Bank, Montrose High Street.

Two men, who at the time were in company of two women, were alleged assaulted by two other men following a verbal argument around 2.45am on December 22.

A spokesman said: “One of the victims, a man in his 40s, suffered a significant facial injury as a result of the attack. They had earlier been in Truth Nightclub in the town and left following an apparently unrelated incident.

“The suspects are both described as white and in their 20s. The first had light red hair wearing jeans and a shirt, the second was wearing a grey jumper. Both headed in the direction of Murray Street after the incident.

“Officers are following positive lines of enquiry, however would still like to speak to anyone who saw all or part of this incident. In particular, we would like to speak to two members of the public who came to the aid of the victims immediately afterwards.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0984 of December 22.”