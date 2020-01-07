Police rush to scene after three-car collision on busy Dundee road

Police are on the scene following a three car collision on Dens Road.

The accident, which happened on the main road’s junction with Arklay Street, took place just after 3pm.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “We were called to a three car collision on Arklay Street at 3.20pm.

© Supplied

“Potential minor injuries and ambulance are on route to the scene.

“There is currently no road closure in place and officers are on route or may have arrived in the last few minutes.”

Witness Carly Lawson said: “There was a collision on the roundabout. The police showed up shortly after and then an ambulance with a good few paramedics.

“Buses have been halted, more police are arriving now. Traffic is at a standstill and can only go up the way towards Arklay Street.”