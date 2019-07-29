Police rush to Perth shopping centre after raid on O2 phone shop

Police have rushed to an attempted theft at a Perth shopping centre.

Officers attended the St John’s Centre around midday after an attempt to steal display devices from the store.

It is understood at least one device was taken during the incident.

One shocked eye-witness said the site had been sealed off following the attempt.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said an automatic alarm had been triggered by store staff, leading to a quick response by officers.

He added: “We attended the centre at around 12 midday in response to an alarm being raised by a member of staff. The alarm related to the theft of a display device or devices from the O2 shop.

“Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101.