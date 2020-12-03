Police rushed to a Hilltown takeaway last night after a man was assaulted in a nearby street and went to the eatery for help.

Witnesses saw police outside the Curry Yummy fast food restaurant in Strathmartine Road around 4.45pm yesterday, with officers speaking to both staff inside and others in the vicinity.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

One man, who declined to be named, said: “I could see one police officer speaking on his radio, and another speaking to a man outside Curry Yummy, and then he went in to speak to some of the staff inside.

“It’s not unusual to see the police in the Hilltown area. I wondered if there had been an incident of some kind inside the takeaway itself.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said today that an assault had occurred around 40 minutes prior to the man entering Curry Yummy.

The spokeswoman said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday December 2, police were called to a report of an injured man entering a takeaway in Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Following inquiries, it was established that the man had allegedly been assaulted within a property in Annan Terrace around 4pm.

“He did not require hospital treatment.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”