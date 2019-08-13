Police reviewing CCTV which appears to show two men trying to ‘lure’ children with sweets in Dundee park

Police are reviewing CCTV which appears to show two men who reportedly tried to lure children with sweets.

It was reported last week that parents had claimed six kids had been targeted by the suspicious pair while they were playing in Foggyley Park, Lochee.

Officers launched an investigation and have now managed to secure footage which appears to show a car stopping close to the park.

Noreen Forster, the mum of one of the six children, said she was “freaked out” after police confirmed there was now CCTV footage of a green vehicle at the scene.

She said officers had seen a green Vauxhall Zafira on the footage that looked similar to the one the children described.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers were still investigating the footage which is understood to have come from a neighbouring building site.

Noreen said officers updated her after the car was spotted stopping around 7pm. She said: “There was a concern that maybe the kids had got it wrong.

“The police have told me you can see the car stopping before coming back around and driving away.

“Knowing what we know now, it has freaked me out slightly.”

She added: “They were here first thing and remained in the Foggyley area for sometime.

“It was good to see officers in the area given what’s happened.”

The Tele previously reported six children were in the park when two men in a green car called one of the children over by name.

The children had returned home upset and said they were offered lollies by the men, before they drove away from the scene on to Harefield Road.

Parents have since taken the decision to stop their children from playing outside of their street.

Noreen added: “Why would two men be going to the children’s playpark and offering kids lollies?

“The police did say they might send officers up to get more information from the kids as to exactly what they saw.”

The police spokesman added: “Police Scotland is investigating an incident that was reported on August 6, where a group of schoolchildren were spoken to by two men in a dark green car in the Foggyley area of Dundee.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are continuing.”