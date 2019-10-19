Police return to scour Perthshire site where Annalise Johnstone was found dead

Police have been scouring an area near a witch’s memorial where a young woman’s blood-soaked body was discovered last year.

Annalise Johnstone’s body was found near a drystone dyke on a rural Perthshire road on May 10.

Earlier this year her brother Jordan was acquitted of killing her following a week-long trial in Livingston.

This week officers have been back searching the area, near the Maggie Wall memorial, where the 22-year-old Traveller’s body was found.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a search of the area has now been “concluded”.

Officers were spotted in the area on Thursday by a motorist.

During court proceedings Jordan Johnstone had denied cutting his sibling’s throat at the Maggie Wall witch’s memorial near Dunning, Perthshire.

Mr Johnstone –who was also part of the Travelling community – admitted burning blood-stained clothes while burying the weapon which could have linked him to the death.

A jury found 25-year-old Jordan not proven of Annalise’s killing, and he was also cleared by judicial direction of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Johnstone’s ex-girlfriend and co-accused, Angela Newland, also denied murdering Annalise and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Lady Scott proceeded over the trial and acquitted Newland citing insufficient evidence to convict her before the Crown then withdrew all other charges against her.

A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the fresh hunt saying: “Search activity was ongoing in the Dunning area in connection with the death of Annalise Johnstone in May 2018.

“The search has now been concluded, but there will be no further update due to operational reasons.”