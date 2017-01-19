Police to return to scene of Dundee newsagent robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery at a newsagent in Dundee are returning to the scene tonight.

A masked man brandishing a weapon stole a till from Graham Street News in Graham Street, Dundee at 6.10pm on Thursday, January 5.

Along with community officers, detectives will be asking customers and passers-by today, between 5pm and 7pm, if they have any information.

Detective Sergeant Keith Duncan said: “The man responsible for the robbery is described as being five feet 10-inches tall, of slim build, wearing a mask, a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, gloves and dark coloured footwear. He was last seen entering a car in Barnes Avenue a short distance away from the newsagents

“We would like to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity before or after the crime. In particular we are keen to trace a woman who was wearing a turquoise coloured jacket who was seen outside the shop around the time of the incident”.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“If you know this woman or the described suspect, or if you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries into the incident, please speak to the officers at the return to scene or contact us on 101. You can also provide information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”