Police arrest man, 27, after claims individual had ‘gun’ in Ardler area of Dundee

Police have traced an individual who was apparently seen in possession of a firearm in Dundee on Thursday night.

There were reports of a man with a weapon in Ardler and the Macalpine Road area and unconfirmed accounts of shots being fired. Witnesses said there was a big police presence.

Several people on social media claimed that they heard gunfire and a police helicopter.

A statement by Tayside Division at 1am said: “Police Scotland can confirm that earlier this evening they responded to reports of person seen in possession of a possible firearm in Dundee.

“Extensive enquiry was conducted, and an individual has been traced in connection with the matter.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community at this time.”

A spokeswoman said today: “Around 6.45 pm on Thursday July 2, police were called after a report that a man had allegedly been in possession of what was believed to be a firearm in Gleneagles Road, Dundee.

“Officers, including firearms officers, attended and a search of the area was made. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”