Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Police report to one-vehicle crash with lamp post on East Dock Street

By Katy Scott
September 19, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: September 19, 2021, 4:25 pm
An Audi car crashes up the grass verge travelling southbound.

Police attended the scene of a one-vehicle collision with a lamp post on East Dock Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Dundee crash on the southbound lane at around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed there were no injuries following the crash, but the lamp post was damaged.

The road was not closed or blocked during the incident.

‘Looked pretty serious’

One motorist said: “We were driving down Dock Street when we saw a load of police cars and a crashed vehicle.

“It looked pretty serious, there were a bunch of police and a lamp post had been knocked over.”

BEAR Scotland have taken over the repair of the lamp post.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“We were called about a one vehicle crash at East Dock Street in Dundee just before 1:30pm this afternoon.

“A lamp post has been damaged.”