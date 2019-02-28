Police report rise in serious assaults, robberies and drug crimes in Dundee

Crime in Dundee has fallen slightly, according to figures released by Police Scotland.

A total of 6,693 crimes were reported to officers in the city from April 1–December 31 last year, the first three quarters of 2018-19.

This was down 92 from the year before.

The total number of crimes detected by police fell, but by less than the total number of crimes recorded – meaning crime detection rates increased to 53.4%.

The number of reported rapes in the city decreased by 20.

But the number of rapes detected by officers also fell, meaning rape and attempted rape detection rates stood at 47.9%.

This was down from 75.3% the comparable year before.

Non-sexual violent crime increased by 40 cases.

That was despite there only being one murder.

The highest increase in non-sexual violent crime was experienced in the number of serious assaults and robberies – which totalled 119 and 81 respectively.

The number of drug crimes recorded in the city rocketed from 930 in 2017-18 to 1,182.

A drop in the detection rate was also noted, from 81.9% to 72.9%.

Dave Barrie of drug addiction charity Addaction said: “The drug figures are disappointing.

“There is a lot of good work going on in Dundee to tackle the level of substance misuse we face.

“These figures show the prevalence of what we are having to deal with.”

Across Scotland, recorded crime was down and the overall detection rate was up, according to Police Scotland.

According to the force, based on a survey, satisfaction in how the police dealt with incidents also increased, with 81.4% of people either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” compared with 80% the previous year.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “It is encouraging to see overall crime is down and detection rates have increased in the last year.

“A reduction in domestic housebreaking means fewer citizens face what can be a harrowing and invasive experience.

“Police Scotland is committed to policing by consent and the survey is a strong indication our people’s dedication and professionalism is providing a quality response to high demands every day.”