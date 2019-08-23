Police renew appeal over Brechin crash which left man seriously injured

Police have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses following a crash in Brechin, which left a man with serious injuries.

The incident, involving a pedestrian and a silver Renault Clio, took place at 2.25am on August 18 on City Road, near the junction with Damacre Road.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he is currently still being treated.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron said: “We are following positive lines of enquiries but are still appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“Officers have reviewed CCTV and are still carrying out door to door enquiries in the area, but would ask anyone who saw the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/21670/19 or speak to any police officers.”