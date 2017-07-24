Police have released a photo of Billy Haggart, who was killed in a road crash on the edge of Dundee.

The 18 year old died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed on the A923 near Tullybaccart in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Billy, from Coupar Angus, suffered fatal injuries in the collision which involved the one vehicle.

The crash closed the road from Dundee to the Perthshire for several hours over the weekend.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Billy’s passing was the first of two tragedies on Tayside’s roads over the weekend.

Motorcyclist Neil Cownie, 51, was killed following a collision near Blair Atholl on Saturday evening.

We have more on this story in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.