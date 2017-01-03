Police release photo of Dundee woman missing since Hogmanay

Police Scotland have released an image of missing 39-year-old Rachael Morrison from Dundee.

She was last seen shortly before midnight on Hogmanay.

Rachael is described as being 5ft 6in, of large build with fair hair.

She was last seen at 11.30pm on Saturday, December 31 in Milne’s East Wynd, Dundee and at that time she was wearing a black t-shirt with a tiger design on the front, a green parka jacket with a fur hood, jeans and tan coloured ankle boots.

Anyone who knows Rachael, or anyone who has seen a woman matching this description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer.

“She was reported missing from the Burnside Mill area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are still on-going and the situation will be reviewed this morning.”

