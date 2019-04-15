Police release images of stolen jewellery taken during Angus housebreaking

Police Scotland is appealing for information about a theft by housebreaking which happened between 8.15am and 5.30pm on Tuesday April 9 at a farm cottage in the Arbirlot area of Arbroath.

A large number of items, mostly jewellery, was stolen, along with a quantity of cash, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, and a black Samsung digital camera.

The list of jewellery taken is extensive, with some images provided by police.

If you have been offered jewellery of any kind for sale in or around Arbroath in the past few weeks, police would very much like to hear from you.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/9154/19, or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively, if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

All the images of the jewellery can be viewed here.