Police release CCTV images of man following city centre assault in January

Police in Dundee have released CCTV of a man they’re hoping could assist in their inquiries about an assault which took place in the city centre in January.

The assault took place at around 11.10pm on Argyllgait on January 25, leaving the victim requiring hospital treatment as a result of the incident.

Officers are now releasing images of a man they believe could assist in their inquiries and are appealing to anyone who recognises him to contact them.

The man is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins. He is tall with a skinny build, light brown or sandy hair shaved tight at the sides and long on the top, in a bowl shape.

The man was wearing a black long sleeved jumper or t-shirt with ‘GIVENCHY’ written in white writing across the chest. He was also wearing black skinny jeans and black trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101.