Police release CCTV images after attempted robbery at store in Dundee

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Dundee last year.

The incident took place at around 9am on October 27, at a store on Dens Road.

The man is describes as 5ft 8in tall, aged 30 to 40 years and was wearing a grey tammy hat.

He was also wearing a grey zipped top with the collar covering his mouth, dark blue jeans and blue trainers with white details.

Detective Constable Gavin Smith, of Dundee CID, said: “We are eager to talk to the man in these images in connection with this incident and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.