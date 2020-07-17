Police release CCTV image of woman they wish to speak to about bus assault in Dundee

Police in Dundee have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to an assault on a city bus.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on March 4, onboard a number 17 Xplore Dundee bus, as it travelled between Whitehall Street and Saggar Street.

Police have now released an image of a woman who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The woman female is described as white, in her late teens or early twenties and of a large build with blonde hair. She is shown in the image wearing a light brown coloured jacket.

Sergeant Sean Petrie said: “We are eager to talk to the woman in these images as we think that she may be able to help with our investigation and would urge her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/006196/20.