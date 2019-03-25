Police release CCTV image of thug who threw chair during Rangers match – do you know him?

Police are looking to trace a man after a Dons supporter was hurt following the Scottish Cup tie between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie.

New images have been released today as part of the probe into an incident where tempers flared during the quarter final.

Shortly after the match, which ended 1-1, a man in the Rangers supporters’ section in part of the South Stand could be seen throwing a seat into the Dons’ fans enclosure.

An Aberdeen supporter was injured and police have now said for the first time the man had to be treated for his head injury at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

In the days following the game it was revealed Dons officials would be working with police to study CCTV images in a bid to track down the man who threw the seat.

Now, police have published images of a man who they hope can help them with their investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are investigating an incident which occurred at Pittodrie Football Stadium on Sunday March 3 2019.

“The incident occurred at a Scottish Cup fixture between Aberdeen Football Club and Rangers Football Club shortly after the match had finished.

“As a result of the incident a man sustained a head injury which required hospital treatment.

“Police are looking to trace the man in the images as it is believed he may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

“He is described as being aged in his 20s and wearing a black and grey jacket.

“He is described as having very short fair-coloured hair and was wearing a Rangers scarf.”

PC Tom Bashforth said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man to contact police via 101 quoting reference number CF0053110319.”

An Aberdeen FC spokesman said: “We fully support Police Scotland’s efforts to investigate this matter and would reiterate what the police have said in that anyone who has information related to this incident should contact the police on 101.”

Dons staff found 60 seats had been damaged and extensive damage had been caused to the toilets. Repairs cost £3,000, paid for by Rangers.