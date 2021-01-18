Police release CCTV image as part of Dundee assault investigation

Police have release a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace as part of an investigation into an assault which happened in a Dundee park last year.

A woman was assaulted in Baxter Park at around 7.45pm on Monday August 17 2020.

Officers have issued an image of a male they believe can help with their inquiries.

The man is described as average height, wearing a dark grey hooded top with cream sleeves and dark shorts.

He also has a tattoo on his left calf.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3262 of August 17 2020.