Police are appealing for information after a 21 year old man required hospital treatment following an assault outside the Stag Bar in Weavers Close, Arbroath on Thursday December 22 2016.
The victim was near to the Stag Bar at about 9.30pm when he was assaulted by another man. The victim sustained a serious injury.
Police Scotland have today released a CCTV image of a person that they wish to trace in connection with the incident.
Officers would ask him, or anyone who might know him, to come forward as they may have information to assist them with their enquiries.
He is described as a black male, aged between 25 and 35 years old, short dark hair, dark facial hair or beard.
At the time of the incident, he wearing a two tone hooded anorak, dark trousers and dark footwear.
He was seen in the vicinity of the incident and also subsequently in the Townhouse Hotel.
It is believed that he may have links to the Liverpool or Manchester area.
In addition, anyone who was in the area of Weavers Close, Arbroath at the time or anyone who has information regarding the assault is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak to any police officer.
Information can also be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.