Police are appealing for information after a 21 year old man required hospital treatment following an assault outside the Stag Bar in Weavers Close, Arbroath on Thursday December 22 2016.

The victim was near to the Stag Bar at about 9.30pm when he was assaulted by another man. The victim sustained a serious injury.

Police Scotland have today released a CCTV image of a person that they wish to trace in connection with the incident.

Officers would ask him, or anyone who might know him, to come forward as they may have information to assist them with their enquiries.