A stolen BMW used in a ram-raid at a Broughty Ferry Co-op has been recovered in Dundee.

The black vehicle worth £15k was discovered by a member of the public in Happyhillock Walk yesterday following the raid in the early hours of the morning.

Thieves reversed the vehicle against the doors of the shop at Panmurefield to gain entry and make off with a haul of cigarettes.

However, it has now been revealed that the same vehicle was used in an attempted break-in to a shop in Dundee City Centre.

The BMW was seen outside Size? in the High Street at about 3.50am, immediately before the raid at the Co-op.

Yobs smashed a window at the store but were in able to gain access.

Police are still on the hunt for the culprits.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Size? in High Street, Dundee which happened around 3.50am or members of the public who saw the black BMW drive through the city centre at that time.

“Also, anyone who may have saw the black BMW travelling between Dundee City Centre and Broughty Ferry at around 4am.

“I would like to remind the public that the registration mark of the BMW is N111 RNC.

“It is believed that the BMW travelled to the Happyhillock area immediately following the break-in to the Co-op at Broughty Ferry and I would appeal for anyone who may have saw the car either being driven or being parked in the area to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11262/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

