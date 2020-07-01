Police recover drugs worth more than £1,200 after stopping vehicle on city’s South Road

Police in Dundee have recovered a quantity of tablets and crack cocaine worth more than £1,200 after stopping a vehicle on one of the city’s roads.

Officers stopped the vehicle on South Road on June 30 and, following a search of the vehicle, recovered over £1,200 of crack cocaine and a quantity of tablets.

One person was arrested, charged and held to appear at court in relation to being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Lochee Inspector Kat Thompson said: “Another great example of officers in Dundee utilising their police powers to tackle the issue of drug misuse in Lochee.

“To assist us in tackling the issue of drug misuse in Lochee I urge anyone who has information relating to those involved in the sale and supply of drugs to report the matter to the police via 101, email my Community Team at taysidelocheecpt@scotland.pnn.police.uk or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”