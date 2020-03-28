Police reassure they can keep public safe, despite staff absences

Police Scotland has reassured that despite the challenging circumstances, officers are still committed to responding to incidents and dealing with crime.

The force has admitted an increase in staff absences but said that has not had an impact on its ability to provide service to the public.

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham, of Police Scotland, said: “These are challenging times and we are committed to making sure that every one of Scotland’s citizens are looked after.

“We continue to support and protect the vulnerable, responding to incidents 24 hours a day.

“Our officers are in local communities, on routine patrols, engaging with people to urge them to follow the instructions from government.

“These are unprecedented times and we will respond accordingly. Those breaking the law will be dealt with appropriately to ensure the public is kept safe from risk and harm.”

He continued: “We have seen an increase in staff absences, both police officers and police staff but at this point it hasn’t impacted on our ability to provide service.

“We have prioritised frontline response and at this stage, although absences are up and we will continue to monitor them, we are still in a position to provide policing right across the whole of this country.”