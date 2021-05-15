Police re-issue appeal over indecent exposures in Luncarty

Police have issued a further appeal to trace a flasher who targeted four women, including an 80-year-old pensioner, in Luncarty.

Police are currently investigating the “distressing” incidents which took place on Tuesday afternoon near the River Tay, Perth.

Enquiries continuing

Two incidents were reported on Wednesday and police say there have now been four separate reports in Luncarty.

A man, described as being in his late 30s, exposed himself at the bottom of Tayview Road, a path next to Luncarty House, Marshall Way and the path behind Marshall Road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There are four separate reports of a man indecently exposing himself to women, near to the River Tay between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, May 11.”

Description

The suspect is s described as white, aged in his late 30s, around 5ft 8inches in height and of slim build with a tanned complexion.

The spokesman added: “He had short, dark-coloured hair and facial hair.

“He was wearing a grey, long sleeved top and tight sports leggings.

“He was driving a black pick-up truck with orange writing along the side of it.

“This was a distressing incident for each of these women and officers are working to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“Anyone who seen him in the area or who has any information on his identity or any details of the pick-up truck should contact officers.

“Police would also like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage in the Luncarty area from 3pm to 4pm on Tuesday, May 11.

“Any information provided may be vital to this ongoing police investigation.”

Anyone with any information that might assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101 with reference number 1762 of May 11.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.