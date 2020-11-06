Police re-appeal for information a week on from harrowing serious sexual assault on woman in Kirkton

Police are re-appealing for information to help their investigation into a serious sexual assault which took place in Dundee last month.

A 33-year-old woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Kirkton on Friday October 30.

Initial information told that the assault took place in Derwent Avenue, however, police have now established it took place nearby in Balgowan Square, between 11pm and 11:30pm.

The woman was riding her BMX bike near to Balgowan Square when she was approached by a man who pushed her off the bike and subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 50 years old, and of stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Police are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries in the local area, including speaking to residents and examining CCTV and are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Darren Stewart from the National Rape Task Force at Dundee said: “Whilst we understand that this crime has caused concern amongst the local community, I would like to reassure people that we are completely focused on tracing the man responsible for this serious sexual assault and we are doing everything possible to identify him as soon as possible.

“I cannot stress enough the crucial role that the public can play in assisting with this investigation. I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to come forward.

“This is a busy residential area, and I would ask anyone who was there late on Friday evening to cast your mind back and think about whether you may have seen a man acting suspiciously, or matching the description given.

“If you saw the woman with her bike, or indeed anything out of the ordinary, then it is vital that we speak to you. I would also ask anyone driving in the area with dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you have any information at all, no matter how small you may think the detail might be, then phone us and let us determine that. Your piece of information may be essential to this inquiry.

“Uniformed officers are continuing to carry out extra patrols to provide public reassurance to the local community. If you have any concerns regarding this incident, please speak to officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4610 of October 30.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.