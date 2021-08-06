News / Local / Fife Police raid Kirkcaldy cocktail bar as search warrant executed By Alasdair Clark August 6, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 3:02 pm Police are on scene Police are currently on scene executing a raid at a cocktail bar on Kirkcaldy High Street in Fife. A large police presence was reported by locals outside the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Police confirmed a search warrant was being executed at licensed premises in the Fife town. Enquiries are continuing whilst officers remain at the scene just off the Esplanade. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe