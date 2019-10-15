Police raid house in Angus where illegal animal fighting allegedly held

An address in Angus suspected to be hosting illegal animal fighting has been raided by police and animal welfare officers leading to the retrieval of several animals.

The Scottish SPCA led simultaneous raids at the Tayside address and at an address in Aberdeenshire last week.

A representative of the charity’s special investigations unit (SIU) said: “Offences such as this are incredibly difficult to investigate as they are very well-guarded by those involved.

“Our expertise, in conjunction with the police, has proven to be invaluable to tackling these underground crimes.

“The society is taking the fight to anyone engaging in this barbaric practice and sending out a clear message that it is not acceptable.”

The Scottish SPCA said it receives a call about animal fighting every two days, and busting fighting rings accounts for about 50% of the casework handled by the SIU.