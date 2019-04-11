Police race to rammy on Dundee street after bust-up between neighbours

Police raced to a rammy on Dens Road on Tuesday night after reports of a brawl in a close.

Seven police cars pulled up at the scene and officers charged up the stairs.

The flare-up happened just before 6.30pm with neighbours watching anxiously from nearby flats and others in North Isla Street.

But police later told how the flashpoint turned out to be a bitter bust-up between neighbours which was quickly brought under control with no arrests.

One witness from Dens Road told the Tele: “It was quite a scene.

“About six or seven police cars pulled up and cops poured out and up into the close.

“They just rushed right up and I thought it was some kind of police raid. But we never found out what had happened.

“The police didn’t have batons drawn or anything like that, but they went storming in at about 6.30pm.”

The man, who declined to be identified, added: “They were in there for a good 20 minutes to half an hour, but I didn’t see much more than that, to be honest.

“It was quite dramatic, but it didn’t look like anyone had been arrested at the time.”

A woman, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “I am from another part of the city, but I often visit my friend here and there is always something going on at Dens Road.

“It doesn’t really surprise me that there was a load of police there last night for something.

“It’s a shame because there’s some really good people here.”

A police spokesman said today: “Police Scotland attended an address on Dens Road at about 6:15pm on Tuesday in response to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

“This was found to be a neighbour dispute which was dealt with appropriately, and no formal complaints were noted.”