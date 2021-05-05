A significant police presence is present in a Fife town on Wednesday morning amid an ongoing incident.

Around seven police vehicles were seen in Cardenden, with officers attending an ongoing incident.

It followed an earlier incident on the M90 near Glenfarg which left traffic at a standstill.

Locals said police were seen chasing another vehicle before it left the motorway for Cardenden.

Pictures from the scene show uniformed police officers standing outside properties near Craigside Road in the Fife town.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Video taken at the scene showed a pickup van had collided with a fence, crashing into a nearby garden.

More to follow.