Police race to Dundee street after robbery attempt this evening

Police have issued a statement after an attempted robbery in Dundee this evening.

At least eight Police Scotland vehicles attended the address in Blackness Road on Thursday evening, shortly after 7.30pm.

A spokesman said a report had come in to the force about the incident in the city and officers were following a positive line of inquiry.

The attempted robbery took place outside a residential property, officers confirmed.

A spokesman stressed there was “no immediate threat to life or any person”.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm around 7.30pm on Thursday May 9 they attended at Blackness Road, Dundee to a report of an attempted robbery.

“Officers are following a positive line of enquiry and can confirm there is no threat to the wider public.

“Should any member of the public have any information they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3549 of May 9.”