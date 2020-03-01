Police probing ‘unexplained’ death of man, 39, in Dundee’s Benvie Gardens

Police have sealed off a cul-de-sac in the West End following the death of a 39-year-old man.

Forensic officers are currently conducting an investigation in Benvie Gardens after a man died in the early hours of this morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.50am on Sunday 1 March 2020, officers received a report a 39-year-old man had died in Benvie Gardens, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”

As many as eight forensic officers are currently in attendance and a tent appears to have been erected in the communal pathways on the street.

One man added: “There were around five police vehicles situated on Benvie Road just at the entry into Benvie Gardens.

“Residents are having to get signed into their properties. Everyone looks a bit shell-shocked by what’s going on.”